Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 547,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

CMG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

