FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTAIM opened at $26.41 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

