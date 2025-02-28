FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FTAIM opened at $26.41 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.
About FTAI Aviation
