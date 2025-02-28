FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Corpay Issued By Zacks Research

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corpay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Corpay’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Corpay Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $364.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.69. Corpay has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corpay during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

