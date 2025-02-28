Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Advance Auto Parts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance
Shares of AAP stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.