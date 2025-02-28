Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.
J.Jill Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $359.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.69.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 91,545 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 921,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 285,715 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J.Jill
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.