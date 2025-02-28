Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

J.Jill Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $359.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,887.76. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,745.52. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,341 shares of company stock valued at $781,538. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 91,545 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 921,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 285,715 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.