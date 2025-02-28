Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $183.11 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $179.38 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

