Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $230,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,085,000 after acquiring an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

