Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Swedbank AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $120.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.