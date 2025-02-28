Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Invests $1.88 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

