Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online accounts for about 3.3% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global-E Online by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

