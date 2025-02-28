Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $138.87 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $138,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.