What is William Blair’s Estimate for AAP Q2 Earnings?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after buying an additional 1,698,155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $75,055,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

