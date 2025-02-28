Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.