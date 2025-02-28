Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TMB)

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $25.44.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Company Profile

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

