Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 630 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after acquiring an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,621,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 67,571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,868,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

