Michael Schroeder Sells 4,299 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.02, for a total transaction of C$335,428.68.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.98.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.