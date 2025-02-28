Hosking Partners LLP Has $87.30 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 3.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $87,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
