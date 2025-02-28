National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

EYE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 104,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,495. National Vision has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.08 million, a PE ratio of -62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

