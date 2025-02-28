Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $213.51 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,580. The company has a market cap of $255.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.