St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Issues Earnings Results

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.7 %

St. Joe stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. 23,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

