Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $621.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.46. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

