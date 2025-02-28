Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CIBEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.43. 3,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Commercial International Bank has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

