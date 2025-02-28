NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%.

NPK International Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NPKI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. 125,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.89. NPK International has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a report on Friday.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

