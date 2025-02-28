TD Capital Management LLC Sells 14,073 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.