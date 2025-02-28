Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.320 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

