Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Grows By 266.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PCCW Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.