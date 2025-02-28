Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Grows By 266.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PCCW Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39.
PCCW Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.