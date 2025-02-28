Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $81.74 and a twelve month high of $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

