CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.6 %

CNBX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

