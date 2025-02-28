CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.6 %
CNBX traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
