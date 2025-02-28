Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

