Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.950-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

HALO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 334,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,001. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

