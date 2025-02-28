Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON HEIT traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 65.60 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 231,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,243. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.35. The stock has a market cap of £148.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.20.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

