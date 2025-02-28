AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Trading Down 40.1% – Here’s Why

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 40.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,975,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 670,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AEON Biopharma by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 299,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 30.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.