Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Decreases By 98.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 14,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,068. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.
About Hengan International Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.