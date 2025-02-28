Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Decreases By 98.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 14,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,068. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

