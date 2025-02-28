iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.09. 1,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 42.33% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.

Featured Stories

