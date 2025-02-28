Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 3,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 31,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

