NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 6,670 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average is $223.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

