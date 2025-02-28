Northland Capmk Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

