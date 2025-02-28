Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $22.75. 10,215,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492,982. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

