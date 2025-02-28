William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 653,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Jamf by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,804 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

