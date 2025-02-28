Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET) Issues Earnings Results

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.81 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGET stock remained flat at GBX 344 ($4.34) during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,288. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 266 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 354.08 ($4.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.60.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

About Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

In related news, insider Helen Galbraith acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £43,680 ($55,054.20).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) is the successor to the former Invesco Select Trust Global Equity Income Share Portfolio, part of the Invesco Select Investment Trust.

Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?

– A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.

– A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-45 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.

– An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹

¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts.

