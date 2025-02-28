Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 0.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average is $279.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.