Teleflex Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE TFX opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.70. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $135.95 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

