23,310 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,699,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285,802 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Gentex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentex by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

