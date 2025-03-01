First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.88 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

