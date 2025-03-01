Private Trust Co. NA Has $938,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LQD opened at $109.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

