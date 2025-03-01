Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $140,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $340.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $332.04 and a one year high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.25.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

