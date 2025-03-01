Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

