Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $3,165,655.50 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,165,655.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,630,745.00.

Innodata Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 2.57. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. Research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOD. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

