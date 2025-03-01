Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $3,165,655.50 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $3,165,655.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,630,745.00.
Innodata Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of INOD stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 2.57. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOD. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
