James Arthur Fairweather Sells 130,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

