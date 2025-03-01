James Arthur Fairweather Sells 130,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

