Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.